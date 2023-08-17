Mcbrown’s husband should tell us the work he does to afford the 8 billion car gift – Lady states

- Advertisement -

Two days ago, Ghanaian actress and television sensation Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her 46th birthday in grand style.



Among the many highlights, her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah orchestrated an awe-inspiring surprise, further illuminating the actress’s special day.

A video which circulated on social media showed the moment excited Mr Maxwell Mensah took delivery of a stunning 2021 Toyota Supra.

The dazzling white car, adorned with a striking brown and black interior, is a testament to the meticulous thought and planning behind the surprise.

According to rumours, the elegant Toyota Supra was presented to Nana Ama McBrown later in the evening during her birthday party.

Alot of Ghanaians took to the comments section of the share both positive and negative comments about the thoughtful gift.

However, a comment from a Ghanaian female teacher who can be simply identified on Facebook as Abena Serwaa Agyekum Yeboah has angered many Ghanaians.

According to Abena, the report that Mr Maxwell financed the care is doubtful because his source of livelihood is yet to be known.

She commented; “What work does Her husband do.“

Some angry Mcbrown fans replied to her comment with brutal insults – As stated by them, Abena is only pained that Mcbrown is living the life she dreams of having.

