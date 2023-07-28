Mcbrown’s TikTok husband talks about cancer and cries about not having a child

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian content creator and popular TikToker, Osanju, who expressed his admiration and love for actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown in a viral video has been diagnosed with cancer in the blood known as Leukemia

Mr Osanjus in an exclusive interview with GhPage revealed that he has been battling the disease for many years and still undergoing treatment as it continues to transform.

He sadly revealed that due to his ill health, he has been compelled to sell all his possession to seek medical care, leaving him with little to nothing.

Showing off his impoverished room, Osanju said he lives a meek life because he has no money to spend lavishly and does not have a girlfriend because he cannot afford one.

Even though his popularity on social media could be seen as leverage to snag beautiful women, he said his shallow pockets don’t allow him that opportunity because no woman wants a broke man.

He noted sadly that due to his current state marriage is not on his checklist but expressed his desire to have a child, even if no woman wants to settle with him.

This, he said, would at least be a consolation for his loneliness and battle with cancer.

