You need only Ghc 2,000 to take me on a date – GH lady tells potential suitors

A young Ghanaian lady has caused quite a stir with her extraordinary dating requirements.



Her statements have sparked a wave of reactions and caught the attention of many individuals.

During an interview, the confident young lady stated that she expects a man to have a minimum of GH¢2000 to take her out on a date, and the highest acceptable amount would be GH¢10,000.



These figures have left netizens buzzing, with many expressing surprise and scepticism over such steep dating demands.

The amounts mentioned by the young lady are considered significantly high by many, leading to intense debates on social media about the evolving dynamics of dating expectations in modern times.



The revelation has ignited a passionate conversation about the complexities of dating culture in Ghana, with people sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

While some netizens may find her requirements excessive, others might argue that everyone is entitled to set their own dating standards and preferences.



This lady’s statement has since become a focal point for discussions about societal norms, individual expectations, and financial considerations in the dating scene.

