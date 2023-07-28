type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleYou need only Ghc 2,000 to take me on a date -...
Lifestyle

You need only Ghc 2,000 to take me on a date – GH lady tells potential suitors

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
You need only Ghc 2,000 to take me on a date - GH lady tells potential suitors
- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian lady has caused quite a stir with her extraordinary dating requirements.


Her statements have sparked a wave of reactions and caught the attention of many individuals.

During an interview, the confident young lady stated that she expects a man to have a minimum of GH¢2000 to take her out on a date, and the highest acceptable amount would be GH¢10,000.


These figures have left netizens buzzing, with many expressing surprise and scepticism over such steep dating demands.

READ ALSO: Man confronts wife after DNA test proved he isn’t the biological of their 3-year-old son

You need only Ghc 2,000 to take me on a date - GH lady tells potential suitors

The amounts mentioned by the young lady are considered significantly high by many, leading to intense debates on social media about the evolving dynamics of dating expectations in modern times.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


The revelation has ignited a passionate conversation about the complexities of dating culture in Ghana, with people sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

While some netizens may find her requirements excessive, others might argue that everyone is entitled to set their own dating standards and preferences.


This lady’s statement has since become a focal point for discussions about societal norms, individual expectations, and financial considerations in the dating scene.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa mercilessly insults her husband in a new ‘fire’ video

@dappyluffa

i think this auntie dapaah’s daughter cos eyy!!?? #dappyluffa

? original sound – LUFFA ?

READ ALSO: Trending video of SHS students kissing and chopping love in public causes massive stir

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, July 28, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.5mph
20 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways