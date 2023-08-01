type here...
Group members gang up to beat up lady who used their 'contribution money' to buy iPhone 13 (Video)
Group members gang up to beat up lady who used their ‘contribution money’ to buy iPhone 13 (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young lady received severe beatings when after her group members came together to punish her for using their cash contributions to purchase an iPhone 13.

The lady who used her group members ‘contribution money’ to buy an iPhone with three cameras will forever regret ever taking that thoughtless decision.


In a video that was first shared @hisolagold1 on TikTok, the enraged ladies had stormed the lady’s house to teach her an unforgettable lesson.

As the video continues to circulate on social media, some netizens have voiced their displeasure over the other group members’ decision to physically assault the young lady.

According to them, instead of beating her, they should have reported the incident to the police for the law to take its course.

The video was captioned: “Why you go use their contribution money buy phone?”

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

