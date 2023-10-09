type here...
Moment Dr Osei Kwame Despite stood up to salute Cheddar at Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the second daughter of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong, completed her marriage ceremony with a white wedding over the weekend.

Mandy and her partner, George Locher, were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the North Kaneshie Presbyterian Church.


Videos from the white wedding emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes from the lavish ceremony.


One of the videos showed the couple at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Mandy looked stunning in her white gown. George matched her looks with a white suit.

Another video that has caught the attention of many Ghanaians captures the moment Dr Osei Kwame Despite stood up to salute Cheddar.

As usual, Cheddar was dressed like a military general. His impressive military uniform forced Dr Osei Kwame Despite to stand up and salute him like a junior rank officer.

Netizens who have come across the video have applauded Dr Osei Kwame Despite for showing utmost humility despite being older and richer than Cheddar.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

