Moment ‘proud’ Mcbrown ignored sick Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi at a funeral (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In the world of show business, celebrities often find themselves under scrutiny for their actions and behaviour – And Nana Ama McBrown, the renowned Ghanaian actress, is no exception.

The latest controversy surrounding her centres on an alleged display of insensitivity towards ailing veteran Kumawood actor, Kwaku Twumasi, during a public gathering.

The incident occurred at a funeral where Nana Ama McBrown was mobbed by a crowd, including stroke-stricken Twumasi.

Video footage that has surfaced online captures the moment when Twumasi seemingly attempted to approach McBrown amidst the sea of people.

READ ALSO: Couple sells their 8-months old baby to buy an iPhone 14

However, McBrown appeared disinterested and deliberately ignored the veteran actor.

In the footage, McBrown was seen engrossed in her phone, seemingly fidgeting and avoiding direct eye contact with Twumasi.

Despite being surrounded by fans and well-wishers, it seemed impossible for McBrown to overlook the presence of the ailing actor, who appeared eager to meet her.

The video has quickly gone viral on social media and sparked a wave of condemnation and backlash against the actress.

Netizens have expressed their disappointment and accused McBrown of arrogance and insensitivity.

Many feel that as a public figure, McBrown had a responsibility to be more considerate, especially towards a fellow colleague who is facing health challenges.

Fans and critics alike have called for McBrown to issue an apology for her ‘bad’ behavior, emphasizing the importance of empathy and compassion.

READ ALSO: “Jesus asked me, do you want a fruit?” – Girl who visited heaven speaks for the first time (Video)

Others have also expressed their disappointment, noting that they had looked up to McBrown as a role model but now feel let down by her actions.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady weeps as she receives tiles instead of an iPhone she bought from the streets