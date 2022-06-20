- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci and Nana Agradaa’s beef has come to a premature halt after the former fetish priest failed to provide evidence of her begging for money to pay her rent.

Recall that earlier last week, Evangelist Mama Pat came out to blast Mona Gucci for interfering in her beef with her husband and spiritual father.

After Nana Agradaa’s attack on Mona Gucci, the TV show host fired back, generating a new feud between the two formerly close friends.

Nana Agradaa later came to accuse Mona Gucci of begging her for money to pay her rent – This new allegation also led to another brutal back and forth on the internet that lasted for some days.

Mona Gucci claimed to have never begged Nana Agradaa for money to pay her rent and dared the supposed evangelist of God to provide a shred of evidence to cement her allegations that she begged her for money.

As of now, Nana Agradaa hasn’t been able to drop just a single piece of evidence to back her claims that Mona Gucci once begged her for rent money.

Apparently, Mona Gucci is in a comfortable lead and this is the reason behind her latest troll on Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa is yet to react to Mona Gucci’s latest jab at her because she’s currently dealing with Joyce Blessing and she has to first finish her off before she attends to other enemies.