Entertainment
Entertainment

"Most celebrities are living fake lives on social media" – TikTok star Asantewaa states

By Armani Brooklyn
Most celebrities are living fake lives on social media - TikTok star Asantewaa states
As we all know, most Ghanaian celebrities borrow clothes, shoes and cars and other expensive items to flaunt on the internet.

The unlucky ones get busted while the fortunate ones continue with their ‘la borrow’ lifestyle.

Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has backed the never-ending claims on social media that suggest that about 90% of our celebrities are living fake lives on the gram.

During a Q&A session with her friends, Asantewaa categorically stated that most GH celebrities are very broke and hungry behind the scenes.

According to her, most celebrities and influencers borrow wigs and other pricey items just to show off on the internet and later return them to the original owners.

Asantewaa TikTok
Asantewaa

She continued that most internet users are even richer and doing well than most celebrities just that they are not stars.

This is not the first time a celebrity has come out to expose the fake life of her colleagues.

Just recently, veteran actress Pascaline Edwards blasted her colleague actress who lie to young girls that they made their fortune from acting.

As claimed by her, acting in movies alone can never make anyone rich in Ghana.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:Ghpage

