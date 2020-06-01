- Advertisement -

A few days ago, Highly spiritual signee Mr Drew’s new song with Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy titled ‘Eat’ got blocked on Youtube for copyright issues.

The song was actually from American-Nigerian artiste Rotimi and after the release from Mr Drew, another Ghanaian artiste known as Emany-official snitched and reported to Rotimi.

Since it came out that he had reported the issue to Rotimi, many have questioned why he would do such a thing.

In an interview, the upcoming artiste has explained why he did that stating that he tried prompting Mr Drew for his action on using someone’s intellectual property but he turned a deaf ear to it to the extent of blocking him, hence he had no option and choice than to report him to Rotimi.

He went on to say that instead of Mr Drew finding faults with what he has done, he should rather thank him because he has saved Mr Drew from getting sued.

He explained that if he had not reported Mr.Drew to Rotimi, Drew would have been sued if he had garnered enough views on streams so he stood in for Ghana to prevent the embarrassment that would have occurred, therefore he should rather be praised rather than the bashing he is receiving from some Ghanaians.

Emany made it clear that the insults won’t stop him from reporting artistes who tow similar lines adding that when the right thing is done he will have no choice than to report the person again.