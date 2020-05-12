- Advertisement -

Sierra Leonean Afro Dancehall artiste, Muzay Man has been crowned the Best Continental Artist of the year 2019 at the just held AWOL in Belgium.

AWOL (All Works Of Life) is the biggest Sierra Leonean award scheme worldwide and the CEO of Muzay Man Entertainment proved his worth once again by being crowned champion.

Muzay, since he surfaced in the Sierra Leone music scene, has been releasing hit after hit to the delight of his millions of fans all over the world.

He is the hitmaker of songs such as “Expensive Soap, Ar Dae Marade Am, Fine Paaa Money, Sonkoh Sonkoh, Makachuku”, and many more.

He has been winning awards both in Sierra Leon and outside the country. His latest achievement is winning Best Continental Artist of the year 2019 at the just held AWOL held in Belgium.

Speaking exclusively to Ghpage after his win, Muzay Man assured his millions of there are plans in the pipeline to release top-notch hit songs featuring other international Dancehall artists.

He also thanked his fans for the unflinching support and love shown for all these years and promised never to underrate it.

Watch the official music video for “Sonkoh Sonkoh” by Muzay Man below

Congratulations to one of African’s biggest Dancehall artists… Soar higher