Musicians & celebs in Africa will go hungry if lockdown goes beyond three months- Cassper Nyovest

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Popular South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has disclosed that if the current coronavirus(covid-19) outbreak persists with its corresponding lockdown being implemented in some of the countries, the majority of African musicians and celebrities will go hungry.

He made this revelation in response to some criticisms thrown his way by some Tweeps who said he and his colleagues should follow suit Rihanna who has reportedly donated millions of dollars to help fight coronavirus.

He said they ( celebs and musicians in Africa) don’t have money like the likes of Rihanna and Drake have to be able to go that long without making any money.

In Cassper’s assertions, this lockdown can even affect their finances since they are as not as rich as foreign artists.

Do you think he is saying the hard truth? What’s your thought?

ViaGHPAGE
