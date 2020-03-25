type here...
Source:GHPAGE
NAM1 speaks on the fight against COVID-19

By RASHAD
0
Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1
The embattled CEO of MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah has broken his silence on the deadly Coronavirus from wherever he is hiding.

According to Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, the only system that can save the world from the Covid-19 is Artificial Intelligence.

NAM1 claims it’s only Artificial Intelligence (AI) which will not only save Coronavirus, it will also heal the world.

NAM1 speaks on Coronavirus

NAM1 is standing trial for dipping thousands of Ghanaians millions of Cedis in gold. He is the CEO of Menzgold and the luxurious celebrity record label, Zylofon Media

