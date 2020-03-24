The son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Kwadwo Safo Jnr who doubles as the CEO of Kantanka Automobile on behalf of his father has reacted to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ghana, many people have been mentioning the names of powerful scientists in the country who can really help to fight the virus.

One person whose name has been on the lips of many people is Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is a know technologist, herbalist, and a renowned farmer. Ghanaians are hoping he could come up with a product that can help fight the pandemic.

Well, the African industrialist has spoken. According to him, his research team is working around the clock to come out with something very positive for the COVID-19.

Safo Kantanka assured Ghanaians finding a cure for this virus is not something which is above Ghanaians; “we will do something about it”.

Kantanka also encouraged Ghanaians to wash their hands, use sanitizer and protect themselves.

Safo Kantanka tweeted:

“My research team is working around the clock to come out with something very positive for this Covid-19. We should be able to do something about this. This isn’t bigger than we as Ghanaians. Remember to wash your hands. Sanitize and protect yourself.”

Safo Kantanka speaks on COVID-19

Ghan has so far recorded 52 cases of Coronavirus. Two of the victims have passed away, the Mistry of health has confirmed.