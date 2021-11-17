Nana Aba Anamoah breaks silence on Bongo Ideas’ new job at GHOne TV

- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the news that repented cyberbully, Bongo Ideas has been offered a job at GHOne TV.

READ ALSO: Blogger Bongo Ideas secures a new job at GHOne TV

Nana Aba in a recent post on Instagram has refuted earlier claims that Bongo Ideas has secured a new job at GHOne TV.

According to her, Journalist Albert has not been employed by Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB), a statement that goes contrary to earlier news.

Nana Aba confirmed in her post that Bongo Ideas is rather going to be a part of an anti-cyberbullying campaign that her outfit (EIB) is spearheading.

Sharing this new information, the articulate Media Personality wrote;

“He hasn’t been employed by EIB. He’s going to be part of an anti-cyberbullying campaign. Thanks”.

READ ASLO: Bongo Ideas to start an #AntiCyberBullying campaign after meeting Bola Ray & Nana Aba