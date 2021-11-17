type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNana Aba Anamoah breaks silence on Bongo Ideas' new job at GHOne...
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah breaks silence on Bongo Ideas’ new job at GHOne TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Bongi Ideas, Nana Aba and Bola Ray
- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the news that repented cyberbully, Bongo Ideas has been offered a job at GHOne TV.

READ ALSO: Blogger Bongo Ideas secures a new job at GHOne TV

Nana Aba in a recent post on Instagram has refuted earlier claims that Bongo Ideas has secured a new job at GHOne TV.

According to her, Journalist Albert has not been employed by Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB), a statement that goes contrary to earlier news.

Nana Aba confirmed in her post that Bongo Ideas is rather going to be a part of an anti-cyberbullying campaign that her outfit (EIB) is spearheading.

Sharing this new information, the articulate Media Personality wrote;

“He hasn’t been employed by EIB. He’s going to be part of an anti-cyberbullying campaign. Thanks”. 

READ ASLO: Bongo Ideas to start an #AntiCyberBullying campaign after meeting Bola Ray & Nana Aba

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81.6 ° F
81.6 °
81.6 °
80 %
2.3mph
57 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News