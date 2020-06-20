- Advertisement -

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah yesterday celebrated her 42nd birthday and had a lot of gifts from her friends and well-wishers.

One of the gifts she was surprised with was a Range Rover which was registered with a 2020 number plate.

But according to some social media users, after doing their underground investigation, they came out that the gift was fake because the number was already registered to a different car.

Nana Aba has finally broken her silence to the news making rounds that her new Range Rover car is fake.

Reacting to the story on her social media page, she stated that she was tired with all that people were saying about her and her car gift.

She posted: “Ma br3” which translate to english as I’m tired.

