type here...
GhPage Entertainment Nana Aba Anamoah's Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
|
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah
- Advertisement -

Today happens to be the birthday of Ghanaian award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as friends and well-wishers have showered her with presents and the best of wishes on her special day.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah’s 2020 registered Range Rover birthday gift causes a stir on social media

The Managing Director of GHONE TV is trending on social media as she was gifted a black Range Rover on her 42nd birthday.

The car with registration number GR 2050-20 made it’s way to the GHONE premises with onlookers applauding and congratulating the presenter.

Colleague presenter, Serwaa Amihere posted a picture of Nana Aba Anamoah posing in front of the black Range Rover with a marching red bow and balloons.

Also going viral on social media was a supposed shot of the registration details of the car’s license plate GR 2050-20 which pointed to a Nissan Rogue registered somewhere in January 2020.

Nana Aba Anamoah has in past been involved in a media scuffle between herself and her former employers, TV3 after she posted a fake picture of herself at Man United’s Old Trafford stadium.

TV3 was forced to let the eloquent presenter go to save their credibility as a major media house in a fracas that led to the presenter joining GHONE TV.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew spark dating rumours on social media

A twitter user by name EL-DAD in a tweet hit at netizens calling Nana Aba’s gift fake. He tweeted, ” Guys please what’s going on here? Nana Aba Anamoah can’t enjoy her Range Rover in peace? Lol Ei Ghana”.

El-Dad

However, comedian and influencer Kwadwo Sheldon has waded into the conversation.

Per his tweet, he was not going to be surprised if the gift was a fraud. In a tweet that read, ”No be this same Nana Aba wey photoshopped her way to Old Trafford? You shock? Ein life dat.”

Kwadwo Sheldon

A fan who was not going to be swayed by the naysayers rose to Nana Aba’s defence and mentioned that it was a surprise and so the vehicle’s registration plate may have just been fixed so the famous presenter could change it later.

Others who would stop at nothing kept saying Nana Aba lives a fake life. Could their claims be true?

Previous articleMy father is battling cancer -Afia Schwar shares sad story with tears
Next articleSocial Media users react after Nana Hoahi was remanded 2 weeks

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Afia Schwar advises young girls after Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover gift brouhaha

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger amid Nana Aba Anamoah's fake Range Rover gift brouhaha has addressed and sent out some pieces of...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie gives the real reason behind him choosing that name instead of his baptismal name

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sarkodie has been a household name in the Ghanaian and International music scene. He has indeed carved a long niche for himself...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwame Sefa Kayi names an entire orphanage block after mum on 50th birthday

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Today happens to be the birthday of award-winning media personality Kwame Seya Kayi as he turned 50. READ ALSO:...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwame Sefa Kayi first daughter celebrates dad on 50th birthday

Taylor Junior Charles -
Award-winning broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrates his 50th birthday today 20 June, and he has received numerous well-wishes from everywhere.
Read more
Entertainment

Why I have not done any song against the NPP – Sarkodie

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has in an exclusive chat will fellow rapper Manifest on Instagram Live explained why the assertion that he...
Read more
Entertainment

Sarkodie advises fans who are weighing his bars against M.anifest on ‘Brown Paper Bag’ song

Taylor Junior Charles -
The recent release of Sarkodie and M.anifest's 'Brown paper bag' song is already making waves with the fans reacting to lyrics of...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 20, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
83 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé lands him in trouble as CID invites him for investigation

Taylor Junior Charles -
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said that it will soon begin measures to look into recent charges...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin reacts after Nigel Gaisie’s Jnr pastor revealed that the ‘Zack-juju’ prophecy was fake

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian artiste and actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has reacted to Nigel Gaisie's Junior pastor's revelation about the fake prophecy the man...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News