Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake

- Advertisement -

Today happens to be the birthday of Ghanaian award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as friends and well-wishers have showered her with presents and the best of wishes on her special day.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah’s 2020 registered Range Rover birthday gift causes a stir on social media

The Managing Director of GHONE TV is trending on social media as she was gifted a black Range Rover on her 42nd birthday.

The car with registration number GR 2050-20 made it’s way to the GHONE premises with onlookers applauding and congratulating the presenter.

Colleague presenter, Serwaa Amihere posted a picture of Nana Aba Anamoah posing in front of the black Range Rover with a marching red bow and balloons.

Also going viral on social media was a supposed shot of the registration details of the car’s license plate GR 2050-20 which pointed to a Nissan Rogue registered somewhere in January 2020.

Nana Aba Anamoah has in past been involved in a media scuffle between herself and her former employers, TV3 after she posted a fake picture of herself at Man United’s Old Trafford stadium.

TV3 was forced to let the eloquent presenter go to save their credibility as a major media house in a fracas that led to the presenter joining GHONE TV.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr Drew spark dating rumours on social media

A twitter user by name EL-DAD in a tweet hit at netizens calling Nana Aba’s gift fake. He tweeted, ” Guys please what’s going on here? Nana Aba Anamoah can’t enjoy her Range Rover in peace? Lol Ei Ghana”.

However, comedian and influencer Kwadwo Sheldon has waded into the conversation.

Per his tweet, he was not going to be surprised if the gift was a fraud. In a tweet that read, ”No be this same Nana Aba wey photoshopped her way to Old Trafford? You shock? Ein life dat.”

A fan who was not going to be swayed by the naysayers rose to Nana Aba’s defence and mentioned that it was a surprise and so the vehicle’s registration plate may have just been fixed so the famous presenter could change it later.

Others who would stop at nothing kept saying Nana Aba lives a fake life. Could their claims be true?