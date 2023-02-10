- Advertisement -

TV presenter and philanthropist, Nana Aba Anamoah, who has a taste for premium things has blessed the internet with a new stunning picture dressed in a Double G coat with costs an arm and a leg.

The talented and eloquent television personality has an exquisite fashion sense on and off the camera and even her haters and critics can not deny this evident fact.

In a set of new photos that have been spotted on her social media pages, Nana Aba Anamoah was clad in a fashionable wool coat with Double G embroidery and gold-toned buttons.

The Double G long coat has two flap pockets with button closures and one front patch pocket making it more beautiful and classy.

To make her appearance more colourful, Nana Aba wore red shoes alongside a luxury handbag.

The picture was taken in front of Buckingham Gate in London. She captioned the photos as ‘Normal is boring”.

According to checks made on Double G’s online shop, the prices of their female long coats range from Ghc 22k – Ghc 44k.

Clearly, Double G is reserved for the very affluent in society and not ordinary people.

