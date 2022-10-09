- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Nana Agradaa was arrested by the Ghana Police Service following the reports that she has scammed her church members with an updated ‘Sika Gari’ scam.

The Police, following the arrest of Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa has remanded the suspect in their custody after allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some of her church members.

According to reports, the leader and founder of Heaven Way Church promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling whatever money an individual offers her.

The exciting news attracted many people to her church on Saturday to pledge various amounts of money, hoping to have it in tenfolds.

The victims, however, ended up disappointed after Nana Agradaa shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has maintained that she’s innocent in a short video she released on social media before her arrest.

