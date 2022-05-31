- Advertisement -

Nana Agradaa has finally replied to Don Little’s insults and thievery tag that was hanged around her neck by the Kumawood actor.

Recall that just a few days ago, Don Little granted an interview with one of the Youtube Channels and during the discussion, he boldly called out the former fetish priestess for duping people off their hard-earned money in the name of church registration forms.

According to Don Little, Nana Agradaa’s new modus operandi is not different from her ill-famed sika gari scam hence Ghanaians should be very vigilant.

He also went on to call on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest Nana Agradaa because she hasn’t changed from her old cunning ways

It is at the back of these backlashes from Don Little on Nana Agradaa that has forced the supposed prophetess to rain hefty insults on the actor.

Whiles addressing the issue, Nana Agradaa described Don Little as an ugly-ungrateful baboon who has forgotten all the good things she did for him some time ago.

She added that death should have taken Don Little and spared Tutu who kicked the bucket just two weeks ago because Don is very useless and empty.

Nana Agrdaa further threatened to ruthlessly deal with Don Little the day she meets him vis-a-vis.

@Fel Sika Lila – Like seriously. …?a self a claimed evangelist paa ni3, calling someone nsuo ba because he’s small in person.eii Ghana hmm someone who claimed has been called by God to do his work!an idol worshipper wouldn’t even speak like this .

@Ernest Jackson Boadi – Mama give to them if they have decided not to mind their own business,let God only judge their behavior.

@Kwaku Lord – Don little pls you are still a Toddler remember