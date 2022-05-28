type here...
Don Little starts a new beef with Nana Agradaa
Don Little starts a new beef with Nana Agradaa

By Armani Brooklyn
Don Little starts a new beef with Nana Agradaa
Ghanaian diminutive actor, Don Little has boldly called out Nana Agradaa for presenting her infamous Sika Gari scam in another cunning way.

According to Don Little, Nana Agradaa who claims she’s now a full-time servant of God is operating a savings and loans corporation in the form of a church.

Don Little’s accusations against Nana Agradaa come at the back of the viral video of the prophetess selling church forms to her congregation at 300 cedis each and further threatening to increase it t 500 cedis in the near future.

Speaking in an interview with Adepa TV, Don Little described Nana Agradaa as a shameless thief who will always take advantage of gullible people to rip them off their wealth.

He continued that it’s only a fool who pays 300 cedis for church forms after calling on authorities to immediately arrest her.

Don Little is not the first person to share this profound sentiment, following the viral video of Nana Agradaa selling church forms, a lot of Ghanaians called for her immediate arrest because they believe it’s the skeleton of Sika Gari.

    Source:GHpage

