Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts her living room

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has set tongues wagging after giving her fans a slight view of her lavish living room.

A fresh video that has been spotted on the iconic actress’s IG page captures the moment she was happily dancing in front of her gigantic TV set.

Although Nana Ama Mcbrown didn’t give the full view of her living room but one can tell that it’s full of the most expensive of both electronic gadgets and furniture because her TV set alone speaks volumes.

Nana Ama Mcbrown who has been sick for some time now has fully recovered hence the reason behind her consistent thanksgiving.

After over 6 months of absence on our screens, she graced UTV’s United Showbiz program last Saturday – She brought back the elegance and class that was missing on the show.

Ever since Jackie Appiah showed off her state-of-the-art mansion, a lot of our celebrities who normally bragged about tier possessions have gone into hiding.



It will be game over for them the day Nana Ama Mcbrown drops a full coverage of her house and cars.