Award-winning Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown finally returned to host UTV’s United Showbiz program yesterday after her long absence.

Prior to her official return on our screens, Fadda Dickson had earlier revealed on his IG page that the Empress is back and geared up to reclaim her throne.

Nana Ama Mcbrown’s magnificent Kente entry is now the talk of town because she did the unexpected and wowed many Ghanaians because no one looked forward to such a colourful display of cultural welcome notice.

While ceremoniously announcing her return to host UTV’s Showbiz program, Nana Ama Mcbrown dropped a heartfelt message for Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ofori Sarpong, Fadda, Dickson and her manager Kennedy Osei.

The actress graciously thanked the aforementioned persons for still standing by her when she had taken leave from their TV station.

She additionally expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and her teeming fans for remembering her in their prayers.

Following Nana Ama Mcbrown’s sudden absence on UTV’s United Showbiz late-night entertainment show, many social media users alleged she had been sacked from the TV station.

Others also claimed that she has given birth to twins and chilling in Canada hence the reason behind her leave.

Her fans rubbished the claims that their idol had been sacked and she herself even shared a video of herself to refute the disturbing rumours.

About two weeks ago, Fadda Dickson and the entire crew of UTV stormed Nana Ama Mcbrown’s house for the obvious reason.

After many talks and reformations, Nana Ama Mcbrown would be hosting this week’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz program.