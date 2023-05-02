- Advertisement -

Last Sunday, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown took over Ghana’s media space with her maiden edition of ONUA SHOWTIME WITH MCBROWN.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new studio set coupled with an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, Lasmid among many others passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

Prior to this, Mcbrown had revealed in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3 last Friday that UTV has intentionally stopped airing her ‘Mcbrown’s Kitchen’ show – And despite personally contacting the management but they have refused to reply to her and give her a detailed explanation as to what is actually happening.

It was in the same interview that she alleged that she feels better at ONUA TV as compared to UTV because she was given a rousing welcome.

In a new video that has been spotted on her official IG page, Mcbrown shared a short clip of how she got dressed and styled for her first show on ONUA TV.

In the video, professional stylists, makeup artists, etc can be seen working tirelessly working around the clock to give the multi-talented the best of looks.

She captioned the video as; “This far, God did” – It’s suspected that Mcbrown strongly believes the management of UTV assumed she was going to flop after parting ways with them but God being so great, the maiden edition of her show was a complete success.

Meanwhile, a post from UTV on its official IG page has also been tagged as an indirect jab at Mcbrown and ONUA TV.

Sharing pictures of Mzgee, Bulldog, Arnold and others, the TV station wrote;

It could have been no better to end the month of April on #UnitedShowbiz than having these lovely ones wrap up with such a glamorous display.

Social media users who have come across this post have strongly contended that this is an indirect deep swipe at Mcbrown following her first show on ONUA TV.

According to these critics, UTV is indirectly trying to say they that have a well-educated and better host (Mzgee) as well as top-notch pundits (Bulldog, Arnold and Kwame A Plus) plus an expensive production.

