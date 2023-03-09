Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared new sets of gorgeous photos to remind Ghanaians that she’s still one of the undisputed celebrities whose value cannot be undermined.

The celebrated screen goddess is reported to have resigned from her role as host of United Showbiz on UTV due to some unspeakable things done to her at the station during her time there as the face of the late-night entertainment program.

This rumour was conveyed by one controversial TikToker named Gloria Enyonam – who hinted at McBrown’s exit in a video she posted on the video-based platform.

However, the loudmouth content creator failed to emphatically state the reason for McBrown’s fallout with her former employers.

You may have noticed that McBrown has been off the popular United Showbiz show for a while now, but the actress is yet to disclose whether she’s quit or not.

These past few weeks have seen MzGee hosting the show. She is reported to be the new recruit to take over after she resigned from her former work with 3Music Networks.

McBrown took to Instagram to post elegant pictures of herself on International Women’s Day rocking a stylish black gown that hugged her body and accentuated her curves.

“A woman who is not ready to Fail,” the caption of the photos read.

Even though the post appeared to celebrate herself as a woman of virtue, she seems to have thrown a subtle shade at her former employers and her replacement, MzGee, who has been described as more educated and professional at hosting TV shows.

United Showbiz is one of Ghana’s most-watched entertainment shows on TV at the moment – with over 10 solid sponsorships.

With reports that pundits are paid $500 for each appearance, Mzgee will certainly be eating well at her new workplace as she will be making more money as the host and new face of the weekend primetime program.