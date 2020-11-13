Nana Kondau Agyemang Rawlings, the wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings has finally made her first public appearance after her husband died on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Adorned in traditional black mourning apparel, Nana Konadu Agyemang welcomed the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Adoo to her residence.

Nana Addo also wore a black suit to signal that he is also mourning the founder of one of the biggest political parties in Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

With her first appearance, it means the widow is now opened to receive dignitaries and well-wishers who want to pay a visit to her residence to commiserate with her and her family.

This also dispels the rumors that she has been hospitalized after hearing news of the death of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

See Photo below

Naa Konadu Agyemang Rawlings makes first appearance after her husband’s death

Most Ghanaians have had Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings in their thoughts ever since Jerry Rawlings died on 12th November 2020.

Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu were the perfect couple. They were the best of friends and the former president revered his wife. Because of that, many people have been wondering how she will cope with the loss.

Our condolences go to the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and her family.