Home Entertainment Nana Romeo teases Kidi again on live radio after their fracas
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Nana Romeo teases Kidi again on live radio after their fracas

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Ghpage days ago reported about the unfortunate incident that transpired between Nana Romeo and singer Kidi that lead to the humiliation of the former on live radio.

READ ALSO: Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Following this, social media was on heat as netizens and some leading industry players were in debate sharing their candid opinions on the said subject.

A greater fraction of the populace blasted the host Nana Romeo for disrespecting Kidi and called on him to offer an unqualified apology to the Lynx Entertainment signee.

Well, when we all thought Accra FM’s Nana Romeo would show remorse and apologize to Samsung’s brand ambassador Kidi for the disrespect has in a new video available subtly teased him.

In the video, the host went against Class Media’s vow not to play any song by Kidi to airplay his ‘Cheese’ song.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

His actions on live radio clearly show he was not apologizing but rather making fun of the situation and this has again attracted for himself a backlash on social media.

Watch and draw your own conclusions. Don’t forget to be interactive and share your views in the comments section.

