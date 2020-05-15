Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

- Advertisement -

Yesterday Afrobeats/Highlife singer, Kidi, was faced with an embarrassing situation when Accra FM show host Nana Romeo walked him out of interview studios for showing up late.

The upset host, Nana Romeo, publicly expressed discontent in Kidi for constantly showing up late for a booked interview, after which he sacked him.

Nevertheless, Kidi apologized instantly and explained that he did not like how he was spoken to by the host for his lateness.

The issue has created a whole debate on social media with a section in support of the host, Nana Romeo, whilst others think his action was uncalled for.

As expected, the majority of those on Kidi’s side are his fans and celebrities who applauded him for his maturity in handling the situation.

The likes of Afia Schwar, EL, Lydia Forson among other top personalities have come to the defence of Kidi amid the affray with Accra FM.

The aforementioned names went on social media to blast Nana Romeo to send an apology to the young singer as he didn’t deserve that treat.

Rapper EL thought the station messed up for the manner at which they handled the issue.

EL tweeted, “The Presenter should have picked a more private platform to address Kidi’s tardiness, these are difficult times we’re living in, regardless of the history they’ve had”.

Lydia Forson who seem to share a similar view in a series of tweet #asklydiaforson said;

“That’s very true. I’m always frustrated because I don’t know when to show up to an event. I hate being late and when I am, I feel extremely bad about it. But on too many occasions I’ve had to sit in my car or go home because an event didn’t start on time”.

“To be clear, I’m not condoning tardiness, if anything I’ve always insisted that we all have to do better at respecting time. Kidi was late, yes, but the way the presenter handled it was equally unprofessional per industry ethics. The whole incident was unfortunate”.

Controversial media personality Afia Schwar also added her voice to the issue.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video ordered the media house Accra FM and host Nana Romeo to apologize to Kidi for embarrassing him on their show.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, despite the fact that Kidi was late for the interview, they had no right to disrespect and embarrass him the way they did.

The angry comedienne urged other artistes to stand with Kidi to demand an unqualified apology from Accra FM for causing such an embarrassment to the musician.