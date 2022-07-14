- Advertisement -

Former best friend of Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Tonardo, seems not to be done with his constant attack on the popular and controversial presenter.

In his latest video attacking Afia Schwarzenegger, he warned Business mogul Kwame Despite to keep his radio and TV station in check.

According to him, Afia Schwarzenegger has said a lot about him and Fadda Dickson and also alleged that she has been supplying ladies to Fadda to sleep with.

Also Read: Afia Schwar told me Fadda Dickson wanted to use her for Sika Duro – Tonardo

In his latest rant, Tonardo mentioned that he is trying to keep his cool but if Afia Schwarzenegger continues to make him angry then he will also be forced to reveal more secrets.

He alleged that Fadda Dickson is quiet over the whole incident because Afia has been supplying him with ladies to have intercourse with.

Nana Tonardo went ahead to state that it’s high time that Despite keeps Fadda Dickson in check before everything he has built comes Crumbling down.

Also Read: Afia Schwar finally replies Tonardo after his blast on UTV & Mcbrown sleeping with Wontumi

“Papa Despite put your radio and Tv station in order or the disgrace coming might affect you and your business. If Fadda Dickson because of the ladies he has been getting from Afia Schwarzenegger so he can’t talk, Papa please put Fadda Dickson in order,” these are the words of Nana Tornado.

Watch the video below:

You can skip to 6mins to watch Nana Tonardo talking to Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson.