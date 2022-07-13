- Advertisement -

On a scale of one to one hundred, Afia Schwar has broken her own record of consistently trending on the internet for an entire month.

The self-described comedian, on-air host, and actress is currently beefing with one of her own besties who has now turned into a sworn enemy.

Last weekend, Afia Schwar appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz program and caused a massive stir afterwards after spilling some dirty secrets on the internet.

She alleged that Chairman Wontumi dated for her 16 months and not a one-night stand as Lawyer Maurice Ampaw wants Ghanaians to believe.

Schwar who is very notorious as far as destroying her enemies are concerned further professed that she regrets her decision to get intimate with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, she went low to the standard of Chairman Wontumi in order to allow him into her pants.

Nana Tornado who watched the late-night entertainment show from its genesis to the revelation dropped a self-made video to insult UTV and Nana Ama Mcbrown.

He argued that UTV made no sense in inviting Afia Schwarzenegger to United Showbiz to discuss her dispute with Chairman Wontumi, which has been resolved for days.

According to Tonardo, Nana Ama and her pundits are both fools for debating this topic on national television by themselves.

But he singled out Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Michael Ola of Okay FM as the only two commentators who offer constructive criticism.

At long last, Afia Schwar has finally replied to Nana Tornado’s insults and attacks on her, Nana Ama Mcbrown and UTV as a body.

In a new video from Schwar’s camp, she rained heavy insults on Nana Tornado and included his innocent mother.

She went low to tell him “wo maame tw3” and threatened to make Earth feel like Hell for him if he doesn’t end his nonsense agenda on her.

Afia Schwar also accused Nana Tornado of being gay and only able to feed himself after getting his anus thrust.

Watch the video below to know more…

Nana Tornado will definitely drop another video to reply and diss Afia Schwar. Sadly, innocent people will sustain stray bullets once again.