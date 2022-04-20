type here...
Nana Tornado drops fresh details about Afia Schwar’s son’s gay claims

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Tornado and Afia Schwar’s beef is not ending anytime soon looking at how the two former best friends have sworn to destroy each other.

In a new development, Nana Tornado has accused one Richard of being James Heerdegen’s gay partner.

According to Nana Tornado in a new self-made video, Afia Schwar caught her son sleeping with Richard who was her former employee.

Nana Tornado further alleged that Schwarzenegger sent her son to Yaa Jackson’s father, Kumawood director and pastor Timothy Jackson Bentum, to seek help for her son’s gay status.

Nana Tornado’s fresh details about James’ second gay partner was a reply to a video the loudmouth comedienne made to destroy him.

Just about a week ago, Nana Tornado accused Afia Schwar of being a lesbian and her twin son James Heerdegen as a gay who sleeps with his mother’s male employees.

    Source:GHpage

