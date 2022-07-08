- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago, four teacher unions declared a nationwide strike over the government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

This follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).

At a joint press conference, by the education unions on the allowance, the teacher groups expressed disappointment at the government’s failure to heed their calls.

It is at the back of this development that Kumawood actor, Nana Yeboah, has pitilessly descended on these teachers in a viral video.

According to infuriated Nana Yeboah, these teachers are very wicked and ungrateful because, during the COVID era, the government paid them their full salaries notwithstanding the fact that they were home for a full year.

In Nana Yeboah’s slander video to the teaching unions, he urged Nana Addo is sack all of the teachers on strike and replace them with fresh graduates.

Nana Yeboah further described their strike action as “nonsense” because the government is even finding it difficult to fix simple problems but they are demanding more money which is very insensitive on their part.

Below are some of the hilarious and popular comments gathered under the video;

Owura Kojo Hottish – Just look at this (it). Teachers are of no use to you. You can’t read, you can’t write. Look at Jackie Appiah today and thank a teacher.

Kofi Annu – This Man Don’t Know What He is Saying.Teacher Kwadwo Paa, Why You Worry Yourself Post This???? Anyway, Let Me Use This Opportunity To Express Myself SmallA Man Once Said……

Ama Sarkcess – This one speaks no sense, how much do they pay teachers in Ghana here, for u to be saying that trash. They are of no use to u, thats y u are in the kumawood. Nkwasiasem s33 “mfaso) ben na 3w) mo so” even u s3 man s3 woman koraa, ose mfaso) bi w) wo so.

Elizabeth Maame Efua – Foolish talk am not a teacher but wat he’s saying doesn’t make any sense those ministers u call honourable do u know wat they do to be paid this sums hw can a trained teacher take home as less as 1000 cedis in this economy u kraaa will u charge 2000 for a role reason na u grow

Yussif Hammidu – Nana Yeboah…I really like you but it seems you have lost your way…You need a little education on this matter then you will understand their grievance….With the lock down issue.. Most institutions paid their staff and remember that its a global phenomenon…I know teachers are the least treated staff of this country…..I stand to be corrected…!!!