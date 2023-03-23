Actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared a refreshing video of herself and her hubby having a nice time together as a couple.

In the early parts of the video, the power couple were cruising inside their posh car while they were on their way for shopping.

After arriving at the boutique, Nana Ama Mcbrown hurriedly ran to the shoe stand to make her choices.

After getting to the shoe stand, she chose some very nice ones for purchase after trying them on.

It is strongly believed that this video was purposely made to dismiss the reports that there was brewing chaos in the home of the A-list actress as her husband had threatened to divorce her.

Recall that after Mcbrown exited UTV for ONUA TV, an audio that went viral on social media alleged that Mr Maxwell Mensah was the one who forced his wife to quit her job at Despite Media because she wasn’t happy about her closing time.

In the audio, it was also alleged that during one of their heated arguments, Mcbrown got her already damaged arm twisted after her hubby pushed her.

Neither the actress nor the husband has addressed these rumours but this lovely clip shows that they are happier together than before following McBrown’s exit from the United Showbiz show.

