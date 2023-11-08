type here...
Netizens troll beautiful lady for marrying a not-so-handsome-looking man because of his money (Photos)

By Armani Brooklyn
A TikTok slide showing a young couple during their civil and traditional wedding has stirred massive reactions online.


In one of their photos, the lady and her young husband wore the same outfits with red beads on their necks.


After their court wedding, they posed for photos with the marriage certificate. The husband wore a white turtle neck shirt and a black jacket.

In another snap, they shared a kiss in the presence of their family and friends. Nigerians had mixed reactions to their wedding photos.


While many commented on the husband’s looks, others said everybody had a partner made for them.

Check out some of the comments gathered under the now-viral wedding pictures…

wumsy Nobody fit collect your man together forever


omolabake_gold?ur husband is very lucky to have such a beautiful wife, God is great

Queen DidiGive them 3 years from now you guys will see this man handsomeness . You know there’s a big difference when a man is single and when he is married.

???Win?ner??? Husband plenty na u Dey find Pablo

i_amtoyin – Congratulations ? at least na you go Dey enjoy your husband alone

Source:GHpage

