“Never answer questions about me” – Kuami Eugene tells KiDi – Video

Kuami Eugene has advised his colleague label mate who performs under the stage name KiDi, to stop answering questions about him during interviews.

The “Angela” hitmaker made these submissions during an interview he had with GHpage‘s Rashad in Kumasi.

According to Kuami Eugene, it’s past time KiDi realizes that Ghanaians will always twist his words to fit their narratives in order to make him appear as a bad person for their own smear campaign.

Kuami Eugene also stated unequivocally that he will never grant an interview to talk about KiDi hence the “Touch It” hitmaker should also learn to do the same thing.

Meanwhile, KiDi, has vowed never to talk about his label mate, Kuami Eugene, any longer after his last comments about how he speaks were taken in a bad fate.

According to him, anytime he speaks about Kuami Eugene, he gets offended and this causes confusion and internal wrangling at Lynx Entertainment. He made this revelation during an interview with Abeiku Santana.

Check out the video below to know more…