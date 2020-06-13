The quest by Hon Kennedy Agyapong to unveil the bad activities of some Ghanaian pastors is not ending anytime soon from the look of things.

The contentious politician after breaking down Obinim to the zero levels has turned his sharp radar to Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel.

In a new video available to Ghpage, Kennedy Agyapong speaking on live radio yesterday confirmed that truly Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.

According to the politician, after exposing Nigel as being a chronic womanizer who before mounting the altar have sex with women in his office have had several calls from victims.

Kennedy talking about Mzbel said; she called him to confirm that she was raped by Nigel on several occasions, adding that she feared to speak out because of Gaisie’s association with NDC’s Mahama.

He stated that some bigwigs within the NDC jumped on board and prevented her from coming out to shame the preacher.

The outspoken and controversial politician further revealed that upon Prophet Nigel’s ungodly relationship with ladies and the money he has and buying cars for them still lives in someones house as a tenant.

Kennedy Agyapong further stated that he will leave no stone unturned in exposing Nigel Gaisie as he is very evil and a crook.