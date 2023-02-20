Africa is an oasis to some of the most handsome men on Earth. African men are “served” tall, classy, and heavily endowed.

African men are also known to be fashionable and with a good sense of humour.

A Senegalese lady who is currently based in the UK has placed Ghanaian and Nigerian men in the first and second positions of the worst-looking men in Africa.

Speaking in a street interview, the lady explained that based on the men she has seen from different countries across Africa, she can emphatically say that bother Nigeran and Ghanaian men are not aesthetically pleasing on all levels.

As clarified by the lady, she meant no disrespect with her comments but facts don’t care about emotions.

Ghanaians and Nigerians who have come across the short clip have called out the lady for lying about their men.

As suggested Ghanaian and Nigerian men tend to give ladies sleepless nights with their charming smiles and muscular bodies.



They are known to be extremely ambitious and smart upstairs hence it will be biased to describe them as the worst-looking men in Africa.

Watch the video below to know more…

She said Nigeria and Ghana have the worst looking men. ? pic.twitter.com/VQTglyd2Ho — Baby Ama shake (@Shakewaa12) February 20, 2023

Below are some of the reactions from Ghanaian and Nigerian tweeps…

she have not seen me tho. — 9?? (@Mephistoszn) February 20, 2023

Is she ok? — Anima (@Animah52) February 20, 2023

How girl wey ugly go know men wey handsome — Olaoluwa (@OlaoluwaShoyom1) February 20, 2023

She no see Congo then Somalia — Johnson (@johnsonprro) February 20, 2023

