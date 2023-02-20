Lady completely destroys her boyfriend’s car for chatting with another lady (Video)

- Advertisement -

A video of a jealous Nigerian lady smashing her fiancée’s car after getting her angry has once again proven that not all well-clothed people are mentally stable.

READ ALSO: Lady angrily destroys her boyfriend’s car for not responding to her text fast (Video)

In the viral video which has caught the attention of many social media users, the young lady stormed with a heavy stick and immediately started destroying the car of her boyfriend.



As seen in the circulating video, the lady used the heavy stick to smash her lover’s car, which was parked outside the premises.

Her fiancée followed her and attempted to stop her from breaking his car’s windshield but all his many attempts proved futile

READ ALSO: Lady destroys everything in boyfriend’s house for breaking her heart [Video]

The jealous lady could be heard screaming at top of her voice as she put the entire blame on her man for causing the havoc which could have been easily avoided if not for his cheating traits.

Apparently, the lady found a WhatsApp conversation between her man and another lady suspected to be his side chick.

In no time, friends and other neighbours arrived at the scene and tried to calm the young lady down.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Ex-girlfriend destroys wedding as she ‘fights’ bride while seductively dancing