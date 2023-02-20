type here...
Lady completely destroys her boyfriend's car for chatting with another lady (Video)
Lifestyle

Lady completely destroys her boyfriend's car for chatting with another lady (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady completely destroys her boyfriend's car for chatting with another lady
Sometimes, before you agree and proceed to date or marry someone, it’s best you do a mental evaluation of the person to avoid stories that touch the heart in the future.

A video of a jealous Nigerian lady smashing her fiancée’s car after getting her angry has once again proven that not all well-clothed people are mentally stable.

In the viral video which has caught the attention of many social media users, the young lady stormed with a heavy stick and immediately started destroying the car of her boyfriend.


As seen in the circulating video, the lady used the heavy stick to smash her lover’s car, which was parked outside the premises.

Her fiancée followed her and attempted to stop her from breaking his car’s windshield but all his many attempts proved futile

The jealous lady could be heard screaming at top of her voice as she put the entire blame on her man for causing the havoc which could have been easily avoided if not for his cheating traits.

Apparently, the lady found a WhatsApp conversation between her man and another lady suspected to be his side chick.

In no time, friends and other neighbours arrived at the scene and tried to calm the young lady down.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

