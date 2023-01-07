- Advertisement -

YFM presenter and blogger NYDJ has apologised for misinforming Ghanaians about American artiste Kanye West being in Ghana.

A few days ago, the media personality on his Facebook timeline revealed that multiple award-winner Kanye West aka YE was going to be a surprise act at the just-ended Black Star Line Festival.

His first post reads: “I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend”.



After his earlier post, some people doubted him asking how Kanye West would be in the country and news about his arrival won’t spread in the country.

One netizen even mentioned that he was waiting patiently because the staff at the airport might come out to confirm or deny the story.

But in reacting to that, NYDJ mentioned that believed the artiste was already in the country because some of Kanye’s team members were spotted at a party with comedian Dave Chappelle.





Well, the concert came off last night and there was no show of Kanye West and this has made the presenter come out and apologise to Ghanaians for misinforming them.

According to him, he is sorry for his comment adding that this time around he got his information wrong.

