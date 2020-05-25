The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been dominating the bulletin in the past weeks.

Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim after spending some days in cells and at the hospital is ready to settle issues with the maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the administrator of his church, Obinim is ready to sit down with Kennedy Agyapong for them to find a cordial way to end their running ‘beef’.

Rev. Kwadwo Adu Boahen, Administrator of the Church, speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, said Obinim’s team are ready to sit down with Agyapong and talk for peace to reign.

Their move comes after well-wishers constantly asked them to meet with the Member of Parliament to end the dispute with their Spiritual Leader.

“We’ll do that and ensure we settle this amicably. At least over the past days, we’ve had a lot of people calling and asking us to find ways of settling this with Ken Agyapong and we’re seriously considering this,” he stated.

As is known, the controversial NPP fireman lately has led the crusade against fake pastors in Ghana exposing all their ‘dark’ and ungodly dealings that consequently causes harm.

Kennedy Agyapong in the wake of his series of exposes about pastors has sworn on several occasions to bring ‘fake pastors’ like Obinim down even if it’s the last thing to do.

It’s vague whether the plan by the chaperons of Obinim will change the subject of weeks of conflict between the Man of God and the maverick politician.

Finally, it seems Angel Obinim has ‘met his meeter’. Some swords are sharper than others.lol