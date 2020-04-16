type here...
Home Lifestyle Obinim & his wife hired someone to inject them with bleaching products...
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

Obinim & his wife hired someone to inject them with bleaching products -Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

By Lizbeth Brown
It seems the woes of the General Overseer of International God’s Way Church, Angel Obinim and his wife, Florence is not ending anytime soon.

In a new development, controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has made it her aim to join forces with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to expose the man of God and his wife.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Angel Obinim and his wife hired the services of a woman named Esther to inject them with skin bleaching products.

She revealed that this happened in 2015, where Angel Obinim had a sexual encounter with Esther in which Florence Obinim was aware of.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy also revealed that Angel Obinim has several children out of wedlock.

ALSO READ: Florence Obinim has proved she’s more stupid than her husband -Afia Schwar supports Kennedy Agyapong

ALSO READ: Florence Obinim is a stupid woman -Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

She further advised Florence Obinim to apologize to the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to her, Kennedy Agyapong has a lot of secrets about Angel Obinim and his wife which he will expose next week.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Popular Ghanaian Pastor dies of coronavirus

