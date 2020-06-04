- Advertisement -

Swedru celebrity Patapaa Amisty is back, making the headlines with another controversial statement which has already generated a massive debate on social media.

Going off from the music scene for some time, he has bounced back, with a new look and fresh energy to face the industry and conquer again as he used to.

Patapaa speaking to Nana Romeo at Accra Fm in an interview confidently stated that pastors who attend Bible school are not from God. They are fake and will go to hell.

Throwing more light to his statements, Patapaa said Jesus Christ himself never went to a bible school before starting his ministry on earth, so then all self-acclaimed pastors who attend Bible School just go to learn how to deceive people.

The ‘One Corner’ crooner mentioned that he believes if God wants you to do his work, he’ll give you the grace to do it without attending any special education.