Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghana’s renowned fashion guru and philanthropist, Osebo The Zaraman, is once again making waves on the internet after proudly showcasing his latest acquisition – a stunning Porsche 911 Turbo S.



Known for his distinct taste in cars, Osebo’s new addition further cements his reputation as a connoisseur of luxury automobiles.

The fashion mogul took to social media to share his excitement and admiration for the exquisite car, capturing the attention of his followers and admirers worldwide.



With a starting price of $200,000, which translates to a staggering Ghc 2,255,056.00, the Porsche 911 Turbo S exudes elegance and opulence in every aspect.

READ ALSO: Trending nude video of TikToker Ama Official that was reportedly leaked by Asantewaa

Osebo-the-Zaraman

The sleek ash-coloured beauty is truly a head-turner, leaving onlookers captivated and mesmerized by its flawless design.



Its powerful engine and cutting-edge technology make it a high-performance machine that commands attention on the road.

Osebo’s love for luxurious cars is well-known, and his latest acquisition proves that he is not afraid to indulge in his passion for top-of-the-line vehicles.



Despite his impressive collection of expensive cars, the fashion icon maintains a humble demeanour and prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

Aside from his love for luxury, Osebo is equally renowned for his philanthropic endeavours. He consistently gives back to society through various awe-inspiring charitable works, supporting causes that uplift and empower the less fortunate.

As news of Osebo’s latest acquisition spread like wildfire on social media, netizens have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.



Fans and followers have commended him for his new super-expensive purchase.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Despite’s baby mama’s marriage to Adinkra Pie CEO reportedly collapses

READ ALSO: Trending video of Adisadel final year student hitting junior’s head against the metal bed