Over 44,000 Ghanaian teachers fail licensure examinations

- Advertisement -

According to the National Teaching Council, about 44,000 out of the 120,000 teachers have failed the mandatory Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE).

Speaking with the media about the disastrous outcome, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council.

READ ALSO: Headmaster and teacher who’re paid GHS500, GHS200 quit for galamsey

Dr Christian Addai-Poku stated that the results of the examinations were worrying, considering the poor performance of the teachers who were supposed to be imparting knowledge to children.

The Teacher Licensure Exams was introduced in 2018 and it’s open to all holders of Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) who are desirous of seeking employment with the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The examination is focused on essential skills for teaching, numeracy (basic computation) and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay).

READ ALSO: Benkum SHS: Teacher cries after bedroom video with student leaked

The candidates are required to write a paper each day for the three days of the examination.

All prospective candidates apply online at www.exams.ntc.gov.gh and complete the application form for the examination.