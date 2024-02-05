Over Ghc 10,000 – GH Guy demands all the money he spent on his born 1 girlfriend after a year of dating

- Advertisement -

An estranged Ghanaian boyfriend has dragged his girlfriend to Aunty Naa to demand the total amount of money he spent on his born 1 girlfriend during the period of their 1-year romantic affair.

According to the young man, he bought a container worth Ghc 4,800 for the lady and also spent a whopping Ghc 3,500 on her child.

READ ALSO: “You were a scam, you did IVF but was deceiving and scamming innocent Ghanaians – Afia Schwar “exposes” late Dr Grace Boadu (Video)

Aside from the aforementioned, he also spent Ghc 1,500 the day he went to officially see her family to tell them he was interested in marrying their daughter.

The guy continued that the lady made him weed her mother’s cassava farm which is over 6 acres.

He also spent other monies on the lady amounting to over Ghc 10,000 and he needs it since the lady says she’s no longer interested in marrying.

Meanwhile, the lady is also demanding 5 cows from the guy before he agrees to marry him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Her family rose against her and made sure she never married – Lawyer Maurice Ampaw speaks about Dr Grace Boadu

Netizens Reactions…

Ernestina Ocran – By day 18 million



Gloma’s Glam – The cassava part the wicked me pass

user6333983136231 – this boy is very serious paaa I can’t stop laughing oooo



Remy Ma860 – School no ay3den adwene nso adorso

READ ALSO: “She wasn’t bathing” – Dr Grace Boadu’s pastor boyfriend reveals the secret of how the herbal practitioner died