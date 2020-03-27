type here...
Owusu Bempah won’t make it to the end of 2020 – Powerful Man of God claims

A powerful man of God by name Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of the Parliament Chapel International (Formerly; Freedom Chapel), has revealed the renowned man of God Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is currently on the brink of death.

In the man of God’s standpoint, Rev. Owusu Bempah has a very short time to live and may not see the end of the year 2020.

He added that the popular man of God is seriously in battle with something that is greater and stronger than him, he mentioned the shadow of death.

“Bempah is the nation’s prophet. As we speak, he’s battling something. What Bempah is battling now is called the shadow of death. Now the man is battling the shadow of death which will end no sooner”. The powerful man of God stated.

Apostle Attah further lamented that if care is not taken, Owusu Bempah, and his subjects, will continue to battle until they die.

He further disclosed that; “If Bempah, as well as the people he works with, are not cautious enough, they will be sprayed and through that, battle until God comes to his rescue and use him again. But as at now, he is under serious battle,”

Ending his asserts, Apostle Francis warned that most self-acclaimed pastors in the country will be wiped off by the end of the year.

“This 2020, many men of God will be removed from the system. Whether they like it or not, they could even jump up to the skies, I say the end of 2020, these pastors will be no more.” he cautioned.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah disclosed all these in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix.

