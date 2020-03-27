type here...
Home Entertainment Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick...
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick amid coronavirus goes viral

By Qwame Benedict
0
ATM-stick
Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick amid coronavirus goes viral
- Advertisement -

Gradually the coronavirus which has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic is now dictating what we should do currently in an effort not to be infected.

As the saying goes “necessity is the mother of invention”, a young man has invented a new style by which one can use an ATM without catching the deadly coronavirus.

Not risking anything, the young man refused to use his hands to touch the ATM. While many would have used a pair of gloves the guy had none and thus had to operate the machine without touching.

Also Read: They are my daughters – Obinim reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s leaked videos

In a video sighted, the guy who wore a t-shirt and cap could be seen punching the keypad with the stick as others stood back in a queue waiting for their turn.

A lady who likely took the video could be heard laughing at the sight of the guy using the stick to operate the machine.

It is not known exactly where the video is from as they were speaking English but the video has gained traction on social media.

Also Read: Obinim begs his church members to stop insulting Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Coronavirus is making us see things oooo

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

We are still thinking why the young man opted for a stick rather than a glove..lol

Previous articleGhana should be on lockdown – Kennedy Agyapong
Next articleOwusu Bempah won’t make it to the end of 2020 – Powerful Man of God claims

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Angel Obinim is my biological father – Alleged Sidechic speaks

Qwame Benedict -
Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim who is the founder and leader of God's Way International Church a few hours ago was the talk...
Read more
Entertainment

Owusu Bempah won’t make it to the end of 2020 – Powerful Man of God claims

Mr. Tabernacle -
A powerful man of God by name Apostle Francis Amoako Attah of the Parliament Chapel International (Formerly; Freedom Chapel), has revealed the...
Read more
Entertainment

Cardi B’s allegation about celebrities and coronavirus is stupid – Idris Elba

Qwame Benedict -
Hollywood actor Idris Elba has disclosed that comment made by American rapper Cardi B some hours ago about celebrities lying about their...
Read more
Entertainment

Fraudster tries to scam Nana Aba Anamoah this hard corona time

Qwame Benedict -
Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has schooled a fraudster who called her earlier this morning to scam her of some amount of...
Read more
Entertainment

Strongman prays for Ghana amid deadly coronavirus

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper Strongman yesterday became a prayer warrior after he shared a video of himself in a serious prayer session.
Read more
Entertainment

COVID-19: Gifty Anti’s coronavirus tests results finally out

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular television presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti not long ago arrived in Ghana after attending to some of her duties abroad.
Read more

TODAY

Friday, March 27, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °
Tue
30 °

Most Read

News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Second video of Obinim chilling with another girlfriend whiles his wife is in Spain hit online

RASHAD -
Just when Ghanaians are still dealing with the leaked tape of Bishop Obinim in bed with his alleged girlfriend, another video has...
Read more
News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News