Video of a young man operating an ATM with a long stick amid coronavirus goes viral

Gradually the coronavirus which has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global pandemic is now dictating what we should do currently in an effort not to be infected.

As the saying goes “necessity is the mother of invention”, a young man has invented a new style by which one can use an ATM without catching the deadly coronavirus.

Not risking anything, the young man refused to use his hands to touch the ATM. While many would have used a pair of gloves the guy had none and thus had to operate the machine without touching.

In a video sighted, the guy who wore a t-shirt and cap could be seen punching the keypad with the stick as others stood back in a queue waiting for their turn.

A lady who likely took the video could be heard laughing at the sight of the guy using the stick to operate the machine.

It is not known exactly where the video is from as they were speaking English but the video has gained traction on social media.

Watch the video below:

We are still thinking why the young man opted for a stick rather than a glove..lol