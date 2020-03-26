- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the leaked tapes of him in a bedroom with unknown girls believed to be his girlfriend.

In a new video released by Angel Obinim, the controversial man of God has explained the identity of the girls who were spotted in the viral videos.

According to Obinim, the first girl in the video is called Ama Lovia and she is his adopted daughter.

She picked the girl from a very young age, took her through school at Ask media college and has been taking care of her for years now.

The video was shot when Lovia came to his house for school fees and was directed to his bedroom when he was sick.

In her defense, Obinim claims Lovia told him she took the footage to prove to a friend that she was with Obinim and not lying as her friend thought she was doing.

Currently, Angel Obinim says the girl has sent people to come and beg him for recording the video and taking the photos without his permission.

For the second viral video of him chilling with a girl, Obinim explained the girl in the video is called Grace Obinim, his first child.

Angel Obinim explained he gave birth to Grace Obinim before he married Florence Obinim. But he brought her to Florence Obinim to raise her as her own biological daughter like their 3 other children.

Obinim explained Grace Obinim is a student at Central University and the video was taken one after afternoon after church.

The daughter was just doing her snaps and he joined her. Besides the video was taken over 2 years ago.

Watch Angel Obinim explained himself below

The exposé on Bishop Obinim was leaked by the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who has declared war on Obinim.

Kennedy Agyapong has previously revealed Obinim has girlfriends whom he (Kennedy) has contacted and has videos to back his claims.

He subsequently released the videos on live tv to disgrace the controversial man of God whom he described as fake and an occultist.