Religion is truly the opium of the masses and some people lose their entire senses when it comes to issues relating to faith.

A Mozambican pastor has died after fasting for 40 days trying to reach the record reached by Jesus on the biblical Mount of Olives.

The death of Francisco Barajah, the pastor and founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the central province of Manica, was confirmed on Wednesday.

He died while being treated at a hospital in Beira where he was evacuated in critical condition.

After 25 days of fasting, he had lost a lot of weight to the point where he could not stand up, bathe or walk.

Days later, at the insistence of relatives and believers, he was taken to a hospital but attempts to get him back to health were unsuccessful.

Believers at his church and his neighbours have been unsurprised at the turn of events, due to his extreme weight loss and disfigured body frame in recent days.

Social media users who have come across this sad yet hilarious story have slammed the pastor for causing his own stupid death.

Efo Sammy Nanewortor – He should have sold his kidney before dying. At least, the money would have been useful to those he left behind.

Bernard Brown Snr – Faith and common sense must go hand-in-hand.

Nana Yaw Tabiri – Hmmm. What I went through after 30 days fasting. I thank God I survived. People thought I was mad but it was the effect of the fasting. I could drink one don Simon within seconds. I never regretted doing the fasting. Am spiritually strong than never before.

Charles Kwesi Abedi – Let’s all remember that, those who want to be like Jesus can’t, because Jesus Christ is a spirit, but we are humans and flesh not spirit. Atimes l laugh @ those…

John Ansah – Oops, fasting I don’t believe it because I’m not a Jesus but I can fast long, last year I fast 90 days and why 25 days it’s not true, you’re scared people about fasting, fasting didn’t kill but sickness came from the food we eat, everyday fasting is medicine if you do it correctly you will get better results thanks

