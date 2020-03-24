type here...
By Qwame Benedict
0
One of the men of God in the country Pastor Brian Amoateng has gotten to the wrong side of netizens after he made a comment in connection to the hard time that the whole world is gradually facing.

Some days ago, President Nana Akuffo Addo announced the ban on all churches and church activities for the next four weeks as a measure of reducing the spread of coronavirus aka Covid-19.

Though the directive was accepted by the majority of the citizens, some pastors who knew they weren’t going to get their normal Sunday offering took a step higher by requesting that all offering and tithe be sent through mobile money.

This move infuriated some netizens who said instead of the church coming together and helping their members in the fight against coronavirus, they are rather thinking of their money.

But Pastor Brian in a video and clarified that pastors are not supposed to give out any form of help to anyone during this menacing coronavirus period. He explained that people should discard the notion that when they give, it goes to the pastor but rather to God.

He asked people to continue giving to their pastors to receive divine blessings from God and stop that negative perception.

