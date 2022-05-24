- Advertisement -

Ghanaian hiplife artiste born Justice Amoah aka Patapaa Amisty has been trending in the news for the past 5 hours after reports went rife that he has sought a divorce from his German wife Liha Miller.

Earlier on, it was reported that the Patapaa and Liha are no more together as a husband and wife and the two separated in a very cordial way.

Both Patapaa and Liha are yet to publicly break silence on the viral news but it appears the agenda behind the divorce reportage has been uncovered by popular IG blogger @Aba_The_Great.

According to Aba_The_Great, Patapaa and Liha are still together and the musician deliberately paid some bloggers to spread the fake news just to promote his new song dubbed “Glass Nkoaa”.

Aba_The_Great further added that Patapaa’s fake divorce story will force a lot of media houses to grant him interviews and he will leverage on that to promote his ‘Glass Nkoaa’ song.

If there’s an iota of truth in Aba_The Great’s post, then this is not the first time Patapaa and his wife have lied to the public to promote the singer’s works.

Recall that months after their marriage, Patapaa and Liha deceived all of us that they were expecting their first child but it was later discovered that it was a complete Kwaku Ananse story.